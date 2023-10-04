Cooper Metals Hits More Sulphides At King Solomon 1

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) MD Ian Warland tells Proactive the company has completed a round of diamond drilling at the Mt East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland, encountering visual sulphide mineralisation in all four holes at King Solomon prospect. Of particular note were semi-massive sulphides observed in the 23MEDH002 drill hole, which Warland says has confirmed the presence of a strongly mineralised breccia zone in the central plunging copper-gold shoot. A second hole, 23MEDH004, also intersected mineralisation of about 10 metres in width, consisting mostly of sulphide veins in quartz carbonate-rich rock from about 111 metres of depth.
“Diamond drilling at King Solomon 1 is now complete with visual sulphides intersected in all four holes," Warland said.
"As well as 23MEDH002, which intersected a strongly mineralised zone of around 11 metres downhole with semi-massive sulphides in brecciated rocks, hole 23MEDH004 intersected around 10 metres down hole of strongly mineralised sulphide veins in quartz carbonate-rich rock.” Contact Details
