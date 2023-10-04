Elixir Energy Firmly On The Map With Santos Data Deal

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) MD Neil Young tells Proactive the company has entered a data-sharing agreement with oil and gas giant Santos covering planned wells in neighbouring permits in the Taroom Trough of Queensland's Bowen Basin. The agreement with a Santos group company is in connection with Elixir's 100%-owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the basin. It provides for Elixir and Santos to exchange technical data on planned wells in the neighbouring ATP 2044 (Elixir) and ATP 2056 (Santos) exploration permits in the Taroom Trough.

"The enormpotential of the known and extensive gas resources in the Taroom Trough will have a greater chance of being realised through such cooperative efforts,” Young said.

"We look forward to working with Santos in the years ahead to develop this play.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect