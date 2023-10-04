Gaming Realms Records 12Th Successive Half Year Of Growth

Gaming Realms PLC (AIM:GMR, OTCQX:PSDMF) CEO Mark Segal speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after publishing interim results that show the mobile-focused gaming content developer and licensor grew for the twelfth consecutive half-year.

Segal gives an overview of the business' performance during the six months to 30 June, highlighting a 37% surge in adjusted EBITDA in the latest period and suggesting that the latest interims reflect a continuation of a long-established strategy that continues to serve the company well.

Looking ahead, Gaming Realms aims to tap into new markets, with plans underway for expansion into Greece and South Africa, aligning with the existing strategy of international expansion and the development of new uses for its Slingo platform that combines elements of slots and bingo. The approach allows for further strategic partnerships with major operators worldwide.

Segal concludes by expressing confidence in what he calls the company's "good strong pipeline pipeline" and says "we're always looking for more innovative ways to use Slingo in the market."

