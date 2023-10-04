Following the success of multiple events in select MLB stadiums across Arlington, New York, Boston, Detroit, Atlanta, and Minneapolis, 21 Events is pleased to announce its continued partnership with the PRCDA (Puerto RConvention District Authority) for the 'Puerto Rico's Day at the Ballpark' series' grand finale event, scheduled for Pittsburgh on September 16, 2023.

Leveraging the capabilities of LatinoBaseball.com, 21 Events set out on a mission to curate a series of baseball occasions designed to illuminate Puerto Rico's rich 125-year baseball legacy, which dates back to January 1898. This celebration also stands as a tribute to the multitude of exceptional ballplayers nurtured by the island throughout its history.

The spectacular conclusion at PNC Park will feature a myriad of exciting elements, including a live band playing acoustic instruments, engaging signage and visuals, an on-field tribute to Joshua Palacios before the game, and an exclusive pre-game screening of the movie '3000 Razones' for select invitees. 21 Events' collaboration with the PRCDA extends to the media, with compelling promotions aired through the local regional sports network (RSN) ,AT&T SportPittsburgh, on both television and radio.

Furthermore, as part of the upcoming event, the event organizers commissioned custom artwork that pays homage to a Puerto Rican ballplayer, artfully weaving their distinctive Puerto Rican legacy. The player will be honored with an exclusive framed artwork, uniquely tailored, and presented to them on the field before the game.

The participating teams in the series include: the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves, the Minnesota Twins, and now the Pittsburgh Pirates. The players who have already been acknowledged include: Iván“Pudge” Rodríguez, Edwin Diaz, Joey Cora, FranciLindor, Ramón Vázquez, Alex Cora, Javier Báez, and Joe Jiménez. Eddie Rosario, Enrique Hernández, Willi Castro, Carlos Correa, Emilio Pagán, Christian Vázquez, and Jose Miranda. Juan Nieves, Alex Lange, and Riley Greene were also recognized off-field. And now, in Pittsburgh, Joshua Palacios will be awarded on-field this weekend.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with 21 Events as we continue to honor the rich legacy of Puerto Rican baseball players. It has been a true honor to recognize these players on the field before each game, and we eagerly anticipate future events in additional locations. As we culminate this year's series with the grand finale event in Pittsburgh, we look forward to celebrating Puerto Rico's baseball heritage in style,” stated Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the PRCDA.

“The profound pride I hold for Puerto Rand its baseball players has found expression through each of these remarkable events. Our dedicated team has delivered outstanding productions, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the PRCDA for embracing our vision and choosing to expand the series. As we conclude this year's series with a grand finale event in Pittsburgh, we eagerly anticipate continuing our collaboration in the future, with plans to make next year even more extraordinary,” said Ralph Paniagua, 21`Events Managing Director and Publisher of LatinoBaseball.com

Sponsors for the varigrand finale activities include the Puerto RConvention District Authority (PRCDA), El Distrito, Puerto RConvention Center, and Junte Boricua.

Strategic partners, producers, and media allies for these events include LatinoBaseball.com, Skip Font, Ji Starr, HypeSmack, Zaida Colon PR, Talented Art Pro, Texas Rangers, NY Mets, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, NESN, SNY, AT&T SportPittsburgh, and Bally Sports.

About PRCDA

Puerto RConvention District Authority (PRCDA) is a public corporation created under Law Number 351 of September 2nd of 2000, as amended. Its mission is to develop and operate the Convention District, positioning Puerto Ras a world-class business, tourism, and entertainment destination. PRCDA's objectives include efficiently managing prominent venues, revitalizing urban areas, promoting job creation and business opportunities, and acting as a facilitator in partnership with the private sector.

About 21 Events, Inc.

21 Events is a corporation based in Puerto Rico, responsible for producing events meant to celebrate the island, the culture, and the people of Puerto Rico. Founded by Ralph and Joseph Paniagua, 21 Events utilizes the experience and relationships they've developed over the past 37 years via another company of theirs, Atlantino LLC. Atlantino is a powerhouse sponsorship and activations platform for Latino sports, entertainment, experiential, and digital. Through 21 Events, Atlantino, Latino Baseball (LatinoBaseball) and Latino Boxing, Ralph has spearheaded Fortune 100 brand activations with more than 18 Major League Baseball teams, the Roberto Clemente Foundation, and more recently Golden Boy.

