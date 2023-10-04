Hanson Lab Solutions, One Of The Most Experienced Suppliers In Laboratory Furniture, Expands

Hanson Lab Solutions, known as the largest single-source supplier of steel laboratory casework in the Western United States, proudly announces a significant expansion of its national presence. In a strategic move, Hanson Lab Solutions has been acquired by Progress Equity Partners, a prominent private equity company, fueling its nationwide growth and innovation.

Hanson Lab Solutions Announces Expansion

Hanson has gained a reputation for its revolutionary AgilityTM laboratory benches, characterized by robust, heavy-gauge construction and premier modular capabilities that offer unrivaled flexibility. This expansion is marked by two remarkable developments: the introduction of Hanson Express, an enhanced quick ship program, and the launch of the innovative M-Series workstations.

Hanson Express - Redefining Speed and Selection

Hanson Lab Solutions is rebranding its quick ship program, formerly known as Looped Logic, to Hanson Express. Established in 2006, Looped Logic was the staple of quick ship programs, enabling customers to swiftly receive high-quality laboratory furniture and equipment. Today, Hanson Express boasts an impressive inventory of over 1000 linear feet of laboratory tables, cabinets, fume hoods and accessories ready for immediate shipping. This rapid fulfillment service is reinforced by a commitment to maintaining all the services that made Looped Logic exceptional while expanding product offerings.

Introducing M-Series: Workstations for Modern Lab Environments

A new addition to Hanson Lab Solutions' product lineup is the M-Series workstations. These modular bench systems are designed to meet the demands of modern laboratories, offering advanced field adaptability features such as integrated power, gas, data, lighting and even USB compatibility. The M-Series Tables provide a blend of sleek design and functionality, all with adjustable height countertops. Constructed from heavy-gauge materials, they ensure durability and reliability even in the most demanding laboratory environments, all while offering a competitive price point.

About Hanson Lab Solutions

Shaping Future-Ready Labs for Over 50 Years Hanson Lab Solutions, a full-service manufacturer of laboratory tables, cabinets, fume hoods and accessories, has shaped more than 30,000 laboratories across Life Sciences, Biotech, Pharmaceutical and Institutional industries. Our broad range of modular products includes the new high-quality M-series lab furniture and cutting-edge AgilityTM workstations that can be easily reconfigured to meet any lab need. As a direct manufacturer,­­­ our unmatched delivery speed, comprehensive suite of services, and unparalleled quality setapart. With our dedicated project team guiding you every step of the way, we provide end-to-end solutions, from planning to installation, crafting efficient and innovative workspaces tailored to your specific needs. Learn more about Hanson Lab Solutions at or contactat or 805-498-3121.

Chief Outsiders

Sandy Barger

+1 818-331-0258

