Hawsons Iron Says Pilot Test Work Validates First Phase Process Design

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) chairman Bryan Granzien speaks with Proactive after welcoming the results of a pilot test work program that validates and de-risks the new phase 1 mineral processing design developed by global engineering firm Stantec for its flagship namesake project near Broken Hill in Far West New South Wales. The test work was undertaken as part of a strategic review to strengthen the business case for developing the Hawsons Iron Project. Stantec's modified design has streamlined processing steps, minimised power and water consumption, eliminated the need for grinding media, downsized downstream equipment and improved tailings management.

“This pilot test work program has successfully de-risked Stantec's proposed phase 1 flowsheet design as a viable technical solution which can now be progressed to support a modified BFS for an 11 million tonnes per annum project,” Granzien said.

“Importantly, this proof-of-concept program has also provided valuable data to enable Stantec to improve their flowsheets to potentially reduce capital and operating costs further and revise the process required to generate potential secondary waste stream ore-sand products.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect