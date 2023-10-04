How Clean Energy Jobs Are Driving The Economy

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the largest investment in climate and clean energy in U.S. history, and within the last year, companies have created more than 170,600 new clean energy jobs nationwide. Recently, Lori Lodes, the Executive Director of Climate Power, and Gina McCarthy, Former White House Climate Advisor, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss how families are benefitting from the law and how clean energy jobs are reshaping the economy.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Clean energy projects created 170,606 new jobs in 44 states between August 16, 2022 and July 20, 2023. There are 272 new clean energy projects in small towns and big cities nationwide, totaling $278 billion in new investments.

Plans include 91 new battery manufacturing sites in places like Tucson, Arizona; Rochester, New York; and Florence County, South Carolina. So far, companies have announced plans for 65 new or expanded electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in Savannah, Georgia; Montgomery, Alabama; Auburn Hills, Michigan - and more. A further 84 plans were announced to develop wind and solar manufacturing in cities including Cochranton, Pennsylvania; Pensacola, Florida; and Georgetown, Texas. The majority of projects are in five states - Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, California, and Texas.

The jobs being created across the country are good-paying opportunities for electricians, mechanics, construction workers, technicians, support staff, and thousands of others. Many of these clean energy jobs come with higher wages and good benefits without requiring a four-year degree - meaning they're accessible to most Americans.

Lori Lodes

Lori Lodes is the executive director of Climate Power, a strategic communications operation focused on building political will and public support for bold climate action. It was founded going into the 2020 presidential election and played a key role in establishing climate as a core message for the Biden campaign and Build Back Better agenda. Before stewarding Climate Power, Lori spent a handful of years in corporate communications at Apple. She was deputy director of communications for Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016, and she spent many years working on communication initiatives for the Affordable Care Act and healthcare.gov.

Gina McCarthy

The first White House National Climate Advisor and former U.S. EPA Administrator, Gina McCarthy, is one of the nation's most respected voices on climate change, the environment, and public health. As head of the Climate Policy Office, McCarthy's leadership led to the most aggressive action on climate in U.S. history, creating new jobs and unprecedented clean energy innovation and investments across the country. Her commitment to bold action, supported by the climate and clean energy provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, restored U.S. climate leadership on a global stage and put a new U.S. national target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 within reach.

