Hvivo Has "The Perfect Opportunity" After Strong First Half

hVIVO PLC (AIM:HVO) chief executive Mo Khan speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the specialist contract research organisation announced its interim results for the six months to 30 June.

Khan gives an overview of the results, highlighting an increase in revenues and margins that he attributes in part to an uptick in human challenge trials and their scale. Operational efficiency initiatives are also contributing positively to profit margins. He adds that the order book remains robust and that the company is in a strong cash position, holding around £31mln.

The company is diversifying services, introducing new challenge models, and exploring additional revenue streams through partnerships for volunteer repurposing and lab services expansion. He also touches on hVIVO's move to Canary Wharf which he says promises an increase in capacity and efficiency.

He suggests that the move creates "the perfect opportunity" for hVIVO to lock in future growth. He concludes by talking about full-year guidance and a new dividend.

