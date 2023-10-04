Hydrogen Future Industries Moving Into New Phase With Green Hydrogen Technology

Hydrogen Future Industries PLC (AQSE:HFI) CEO Tim Blake speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the wind-based green hydrogen production system developer released a fresh update on the testing and development activities currently underway over in the US.

Blake says that prototype testing of a wind turbine in Montana and an electrolyser in California is showing promising results.

Their wind turbine development in Montana has transitioned from wind tunnels to real-world testing, with data aligning closely with previwind tunnel findings. Simultaneously, he says that the electrolyser development in California is progressing exceptionally well, boasting high efficiency and avoiding the use of rare earth materials.

Blake emphasises the company's goal of producing green hydrogen at under $2 per kilogram, a price point that makes it competitive with fossil fuels. He expressed confidence in achieving this target, given the positive outcomes in their recent tests. Looking ahead, Blake mentioned forthcoming commercial collaborations and plans to scale up their systems.

Their foremains on completing and implementing their game-changing hydrogen energy system and bringing it to the market.

