Inspired PLC CEO Says "Customers Already In Place" For Delivering 2027 Growth Target

Inspired PLC (AIM:INSE) chief executive Mark Dickinson speaks to Proactive after publishing the commercial energy and sustainability consultancy's interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023.

Dickinson highlights double-digit organic growth in revenue and EBITDA for the first half, before going on to drill down into the company's four divisions -assurance, ESG, optimisation, and software.

He suggests that assurance services, the original business, showed resilience in the face of challenges, while the ESG division demonstrated exceptional growth, contributing significantly to the increase in profits.

He adds that the optimisation division excelled in reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption for clients, driving a 39% increase in revenues year-on-year since 2020. Additionally, he says that Inspired's technology platform has become a market leader, being used by over 60 operators.

Looking ahead, the company remains confident in meeting its year-end expectations, with a foon optimisation projects and a keen awareness of external factors. He says the company "already has the customers in place to underpin the amount of optimisation projects that we need to be doing by FY2027 to deliver that doubling of the EBITDA target."

