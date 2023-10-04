INTRODUCING THE ULTIMATE AUTUMN INDULGENCE: COLLAGEN COFFEE PUMPKIN SPICE FROM NUTRACOLLAGEN®

Grand Rapids, MI based Advanced Protein Technology, which has been in the collagen business since 2004 is thrilled to announce the launch of a sensational new flavorful pumpkin spice Collagen Coffee product that combines the rich, authentic flavor of Colombian coffee with the nourishing benefits of grass-fed bovine collagen and MCT Coconut oil powder. Crafted with care and designed for those who appreciate both deliciflavor and wellness, Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice is the perfect companion for coffee enthusiasts and health-consciindividuals alike.

Pumpkin season is here! This cozy collagen coffee drink can be best enjoyed to start your day, as an afternoon pick-me-up or even as an after dinner treat. A blend of the rich tastes of flavorful pumpkin, coffee, and a super creamy combo of warm delicispices.

Key Features of Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice:

- Real Colombian Coffee: We start with the finest Colombian coffee beans, ensuring a bold and authentic coffee flavor that's second to none.

- 11g of premium Grass-Fed Bovine Collagen: Experience the rejuvenating benefits of collagen with every sip. Collagen is known for its role in supporting healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.

- MCT Coconut Oil Powder: Our blend includes MCT Coconut oil powder, a healthy fat source that provides sustained energy and mental clarity throughout your day.

- No Sugar Added: We understand the importance of a low-sugar lifestyle. That's why our Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice contains no added sugars.

- Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free: Perfect for individuals with dietary restrictions, our product is gluten-free and dairy-free, allowing more people to enjoy its delightful taste.

- No Hormones or Artificial Flavors: We prioritize your health and well-being. There is no use hormones or artificial flavors in our product.

- Keto and Paleo Friendly: Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice aligns with keto and paleo diets, making it an excellent choice for those following these lifestyles.

Whether you prefer your coffee brewed with hot water for a comforting morning ritual or blended with cold water for a refreshing iced coffee, Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice caters to your preferences. With its versatility, you can enjoy this quintessential flavor of fall.

"We are excited to introduce Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice to our customers," said Scott Christensen, Senior Director of Operations. "This product reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, health-conscibeverages that elevate the collagen coffee-drinking experience no matter what the season! We believe it's the perfect blend of flavor and wellness."

Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice will be available for purchase on and starting September 12. Joinin celebrating the arrival of fall with a cup of this exquisite Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice

For more information about Collagen Coffee Pumpkin Spice or to inquire about wholesale opportunities, please visit or contact NutraCollagen® at (616) 930-1189.

NUTRACOLLAGEN® brand of collagen products are formulated, manufactured, and distributed by Grand Rapids, Michigan based Advanced Protein Technology, LLC. Dedicated to delivering superior nutritional ingredients with the highest quality for the best price, producing all products while strictly adhering to HACCP, ISO, and GMP standards. Dedicated, in-house technicians have been globally sourcing ingredients and raw materials for over 20 years in the Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical, and Cosmetic industries. Experience and knowledge are the cornerstone of NutraCollagen®, with a business model built on integrity.

NutraCollagen

Jason Gould

+1 616-288-0068

