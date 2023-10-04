Iofina Records "Another Great First Half Of The Year"

Iofina PLC (AIM:IOF, OTC:IOFNF) CEO Dr Tom Becker speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the iodine producer published interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023. He gives an overview of the results, reporting record revenues of £24.3 million and EBITDA of just under £6 million.

Becker describes it as "another great first half of the year" and attributes the success to strategic execution, including production growth in legacy plants and the development of new compounds.

The successful launch of IO-9, with water flowing through the plant, marked a significant milestone. Plans for IO-10 and beyond are underway, with expectations to double iodine production in the next two to four years.

Becker emphasises a commitment to continued growth, not only through new plant additions but also by exploring value-added products and resource isolation methods. He also notes that the company has made strategic hires in sales, marketing, and geology to expand market reach.

