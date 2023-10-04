K9 Gold Announces Field Work Has Been Completed At JB Lithium Project In Northern Quebec

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
K9 Gold chief geologist and director Chris Healey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share shared important updates on the company's summer field program at its JB Lithium Project in the James Bay Region of northern Quebec.
The program focused on identifying and assessing potential lithium-bearing pegmatite outcrops within the project area. The results of the program revealed the presence of at least three pegmatite outcrops containing minerals like spodumene, tourmaline, and garnet. These outcrops are located along distinct ridges, each of which is over 500 meters in length.
The pegmatites were discovered on both the Rivière Salomon and Lac Joubert-Tilly properties. The field program involved the collection of 3,524 soil samples and 136 rock samples. Healey emphasized that the results of these samples are currently being evaluated and will be released once the analysis is complete. The information obtained from these results will be crucial in guiding the company's next phase of work and decision-making.
K9 Gold's summer field program represents a significant step towards exploring the lithium potential of the JB Lithium Project, and the discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatite outcrops is an encouraging development that could contribute to the project's future success. Contact Details
