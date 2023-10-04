Kingfisher Mining Sees Potential For Lithium-Bearing Pegmatites

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) CEO James Farrell tells Proactive the company has demonstrated the lithium potential of its Chalby Chalby Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia with the further discovery of lithium up to 0.61% in rock chips during first-pass exploration sampling. The company has mapped more than 11,000 metres of outcropping pegmatites covering an area of 3.3 kilometres by 3 kilometres at Chalby Chalby. Importantly, the mapping exercise has identified two other areas in addition to Chalby Chalby that have significant pegmatite intrusions, with individual pegmatites up to 50 metres thick.

“We have mapped pegmatites over 11 kilometres of strike at Chalby Chalby in an area which covers just 1% of our extensive Gascoyne tenure,” Farrell said.

“Ongoing exploration in these areas alongside our exciting exploration for high-grade rare earth elements is now a priority for the company.

“We have also recently flown additional geophysical surveys across our Gascoyne tenure, completing the high-resolution geophysics coverage for our tenure and providing valuable insights for the ongoing targeting of rare earth elements and lithium.”

