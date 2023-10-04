L'bri PURE N' NATURAL Launches New Aloe + Collagen Super Beauty Drink Mix

Mukwonago, WI, September 12, 2023 (500NewsWire ) -- L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL is proud to celebrate 25 years of providing natural and effective skin care products with the launch of its new Aloe + Collagen Super Beauty Drink Mix. This innovative product combines the power of aloe vera and marine collagen to promote skin hydration, elasticity, and overall vitality.

As we age, our body's ability to replenish collagen decreases, leading to sagging skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. L'BRI's Aloe + Collagen Super Beauty Drink Mix is designed to help reinvigorate the skin with a daily scoop. The berry-flavored drink mix contains super-hydrating Aloe Vera Barbadensis Miller (the best of the best), which helps support skin hydration for a smoother, visibly plumper look with fewer lines and wrinkles.

In addition, the product includes 50mg of wild-caught marine collagen , which helps promote skin elasticity and bounce. The formula also features a polyphenol antioxidant blend , which helps to reverse damage caused by aging, UV exposure, environmental pollutants, and more. Finally, hyaluronic acid plays a crucial role in increasing moisture and elasticity in the skin.

PURE n' NATURAL is excited to offer a unique sampling program including our newest product addition, Aloe+ Collagen Super Beauty Drink Mix that allows customers to try before they buy. For the month of September, receive a FREE single pack with any size order in addition to a free single pack with an order of $75 or more.

"At L'BRI, we believe that natural is better when it comes to skin care," said Linda Kaminski, CEO of L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL. "Our new Aloe + Collagen Super Beauty Drink Mix is the perfect addition to our line of natural skin care products. We are excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary with this innovative product and can't wait for our customers to try it."

About L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL:

L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL is a natural skin care company based in Wisconsin, USA. Since 1996, L'BRI has been dedicated to providing natural, effective skin care products that promote healthy and beautiful skin. L'BRI's products are made with high-quality, natural ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances.

OUR PROMISE: We don't just put aloe first; we put PEOPLE FIRST. For this reason, we formulate using the purest, most potent botanicals that harnesses nature's power and science's breakthroughs.

