Lyricfind Partners With IPRS To Monetize Lyric Display In India

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) and LyricFind , the world's leader in licensed lyrics, are proud to announce that they have entered a strategic partnership. The partnership ensures that all IPRS creators and publisher members with assigned rights are accounted and paid for the display of their lyrics across all of the over 100 digital platforms and clients of LyricFind.

This major agreement was announced at All About Music on September 8, in Mumbai on the "Transitions in Music Publishing" panel with Atul Churamani and the CEO of IPRS, Rakesh Nigam. Robert Singerman and Nik McLeod of LyricFind were also attending AAM on the first A2iM Music Trade Mission delegation to India. The full audience of many hitmaking and emerging Indian creators and Indian music publishing, label, media, entertainment and platform execs, offered rousing applause at the news.

"This partnership offers to all our creators and publisher members who have mandated the right to IPRS an exciting opportunity to expand their global reach, boosting both direct and ancillary revenues while enhancing the value of their catalogues,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO at IPRS. He further added,“IPRS appreciates the global market of digital lyric and language conversion that LyricFind established with creators, publishers and platform partners. It recognizes that this agreement not only facilitates lyric distribution but also enables effective lyric conversion, interpretation, and translation on a global scale through LyricFind.

IPRS now stands shoulder to shoulder with its fellow collective management organizations in licensing digital lyric display through LyricFind and its partners. This collaboration promises to benefit all our members by fostering fan engagement, increasing consumption, and driving growth."

"This agreement and our Indian music community relationships will change the trajectory of the Indian music industry significantly,” said Robert Singerman, SVP of International Publishing at LyricFind.“The deep meaning and history of Indian songs, from every culture and genre, folk to pop to hip hop, can be read, understood, listened to, collaborated with, sold and enjoyed in the way of Bollywood, Tollywood, Nollywood and Hollywood, including with translations, overcoming the language and knowledge context gaps for people everywhere. Thanks to all at IPRS, the Indian Music Industry, All About Music, A2iM and everyone else who has assisted in this global transition."

About LyricFind

LyricFind is the trusted source for lyric licensing and data solutions. With more than 19 years in business and access to more than 100,000 catalogs and over 8 million song lyrics, LyricFind is trusted by a growing list of top music platforms including ByteDance, Amazon, Google, Xperi, YouTube, Deezer, Pandora, and iHeartRadio, providing current, accurate, and fully licensed lyrics. LyricFindâs in-house premium reporting infrastructure precisely tracks and pays royalties to songwriters and rights holders on a song-by-song and territory-by-territory basis.

LyricFind's solutions include LyricIQ: a set of innovative data analysis and filtering tools. Designed to dive into the lyrical content of songs, LyricIQ uses a mix of AI and manual analysis to provide a deeper understanding through lyrics and give businesses more control over their product offering. In 2021, LyricFind launched Automated Lyric Videos, a platform that generates lyric videos in seconds. For more information, please visit .

About IPRS

IPRS is India's only Copyright Society registered under the Copyright Act of 1957, and counts more than 10,000 of India's best-known authors, composers, and music publishers as its members. IPRS is authorized under the Copyright Act, 1957 to carry on the business and granting of licenses in respect of musical works and literary works associated with the music assigned to it by its members as well as collect and distribute authors' statutory royalties, for the exploitation of these works either by way of live performances and/or sound recordings through any medium except when exhibited as a part of a cinematograph film shown in a cinema hall.

Kite Hill PR

Kite Hill PR

View source version on newsdirect