Mariner Wealth Advisors Acquires Klevens Capital Management, Adds $300 Million In AUA

Mariner Wealth Advisors, a national wealth advisory firm, today announced it has expanded its presence in the Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of Kirkland, Wash.-based Klevens Capital Management. The alignment of disciplines Klevens brings with it, from advanced financial strategy to a client-first philosophy, further bolsters Mariner's robust set of skills. The firm shows no signs of stopping its growth trajectory, with several more deals planned ahead of the close of the year.

Klevens Capital Management was founded in 2005 by John Klevens. Serving over 250 households with $300 million in assets under advisement (AUA), Klevens offers a holistic approach to a variety of services including cash flow management, retirement planning, estate considerations and investment consulting. The firm takes an integrated approach to financial planning, offering a wide range of personal solutions to both individuals and business owners, designed to suit each client's tailored needs.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Klevens Capital Management into the Mariner family,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors.“It's not just about the quality of the work, but the quality of the people doing the work, and that's what makes this team such a valued addition for us. Their emphasis on relationship-building and deep knowledge of the industry makes them a perfect fit to join our extremely talented group of advisors.”

Klevens Capital Management specializes in advising retirees and is steadfast in its mission to provide its clients with peace of mind. Joining Mariner Wealth Advisors, which boasts a robust suite of retirement service offerings and a client-first philosophy, further supports Klevens in its commitment to serving its clients on the principles of transparency, education and communication.

“Klevens Capital Management was founded with the mission of providing our clients with service that is personal, caring and authentic, and it was extremely important to me that we not lose sight of that in this transition,” said Klevens.“It is evident through its work that Mariner shares this mission, and I am looking forward to a rich and rewarding partnership for our team and clients alike.”

Klevens officially joined Mariner Wealth Advisors on September 1, at which point the firm assumed the Mariner Wealth Advisors name. This acquisition establishes Mariner Wealth Advisors' second office in Washington, and its 94th location nationwide. The Kirkland office and its team of four continues to operate under the leadership of John Klevens in his capacity as Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor.

Advisor Growth Strategies and Brandon Kawal served as the investment bank and strategic advisor to Klevens Capital Management in the transaction.

