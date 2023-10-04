Marketplacer Helps FINN Give Refurbished Electronics A Second Life

Marketplacer , a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities, and innovators to build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, is proud to announce today that one of the most well-known brands in Norway - FINN - is experiencing record growth on its new Marketplacer-powered e-commerce site for used smartphones and accessories, FINN Nybrukt .

Based in Oslo, Norway, FINN is the country's largest online marketplace, allowing consumers to purchase anything from cars to houses to general merchandise. In February 2023, the company expanded these offerings with the launch of FINN Nybrukt, a new e-commerce marketplace for used smartphones and accessories, where buyers can choose from a variety of pre-owned, refurbished phones, and sellers can help their used phones find a second“life” and avoid the landfill, which is a key mission for FINN.

Essentially functioning as a boot-strapping startup within the larger Schibsted family of brands, the team at FINN considered building an e-commerce platform on its own. Instead, the team decided that its business objectives would be better served by choosing a technology partner that it could collaborate with in order to meet its business objectives. FINN chose Marketplacer because the company's fast, flexible and easily-scalable marketplace platform technology aligned perfectly with FINN's accelerated time-to-market target.

“FINN was already a household name in Norway, but what the team was looking to do with FINN Nybrukt was a new adventure,” said Marketplacer CEO and Co-Founder Jason Wyatt.“We have a deep understanding of the different needs and approaches start-ups have compared to their more established corporate counterparts. FINN knows how to sell almost anything and we know how to create the infrastructure to make it happen and how to make it happen fast.”

Ultimately, FINN was able to launch its new Marketplacer-powered e-commerce platform in less than six months and the site continues to experience a tremenduptick in interest over the first few months of operations. In fact, while July is traditionally a slow month for sales in Norway, FINN Nybrukt saw an all-time high in sales.

“We are always looking for new business models for marketplaces and the demand for refurbished electronics is hot,” according to Emilie Høstmark, team lead for refurbished electronics at FINN/Schibsted's Nordic Marketplaces division.“Since so many people have used electronics, giving them a simple way to re-circulate them not only makes economic sense, but also helps the environment by reducing e-waste. The partnership also enablesto scale and expand into other countries across the region which was a key consideration for us.”

Following the success of its refurbished smartphones marketplace, FINN plans to expand into additional categories, including tablets, smartwatches and AirPods, with the potential to further expand into gaming equipment and more. The company is also looking to expand geographically, leveraging its sister marketplaces across the Nordic region.

The FINN Nybrukt marketplace is live and interested sellers in the Nordics can find more information here .

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online e-commerce solutions and business transformations of companies around the world. Visit for more information.

About FINN

FINN.no is Norway's largest online marketplace with almost 500 employees and was founded in 2000. Ever since, FINN has gained enormpopularity among Norwegians, its reputation is one of Norway's strongest and almost every Norwegian has a relationship with FINN. Every year Norwegians spend an average of almost 33 hours on FINN.no. and more than 14 million ads are published. FINN has the #1 position in the markets they are in and connects millions of buyers and sellers. Whether it is to buy or sell products, looking for a house or a new job, browse cars or boats, or dreaming of the next holiday - FINN offers the opportunity to realize dreams and make sustainable choices.

As part of Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces, which consists of strong, local marketplaces across the Nordics, FINN also has a cross-Nordic perspective and view.

