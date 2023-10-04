Marula Mining Closing In On Production At 2Nd Mine

Marula Mining PLC (AQSE:MARU) chief executive Jason Brewer speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the Africa-focused mining and exploration investment company's projects across the continent, as well as recent corporate developments.

Brewer starts by delivering an update on the Blesberg lithium mine in South Africa, where Marula has purchased two ore sorters to reprocess historic stockpile materials, boosting production rates. He adds that a trial shipment to China showcased promising results, with high-grade material dispatched for sampling. Resource drilling and mining work, totaling $1.35 million, are underway to establish a JORC compliant resource by early 2024.

He goes on to say that the Bagamoyo graphite project yielded high-grade assay results, with samples reaching up to 19% graphite content. The project is now moving to a phase two program to further explore its potential.

Brewer goes on to discuss the Kinusi copper mine, which Brewer expects will be Marula's second producing asset. Phase one results led to the construction of a copper processing plant which he hopes to commission before the end of the year. He adds that equity issuances have occurred based on project milestones, benefiting shareholders as the company's value grows.

