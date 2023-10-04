Nickelsearch Rockets On Allkem Collaboration

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) MD Nicole Duncan tells Proactive that they have partnered with Allkem Ltd, owner and operator of the Mt Cattlin Lithium Mine, on a technical collaboration to evaluate the lithium potential at the Carlingup Project near Ravensthorpe, Western Australia. Under the agreement, Allkem will review lithium-specific data from Carlingup and offer guidance on target prioritisation. The collaboration follows a comprehensive review by Allkem of existing datasets on NickelSearch's project, including rock chip samples, soil sampling and geophysical surveys.

Duncan said:“NickelSearch is excited to commence working in technical collaboration with Allkem, the owner and operator of the Mt Cattlin Lithium Mine in Ravensthorpe, located just 10 kilometres away from Carlingup.

“Given the similar geology between Mt Cattlin and Carlingup, the companies have agreed to work together to assess the lithium potential of our project.”

