NV Gold Field Work At Triple T Gold Project Sees Positive Results

NV Gold Corp Chairman John Watson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the results of a rock chip sampling program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada.

Watson explained that NV Gold conducted the program to extend the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization on the northern portion of its Triple T property. In total, 27 rock chip samples were taken, with 24 of them returning gold values ranging from anomalto high-grade.

Among these samples, five showed gold values between 2.71 g/t and 9.63 g/t. These results have expanded the potential target area by about a kilometer to the north of the recently drilled area. Furthermore, the sampling program identified a "New Zone" with gold values exceeding 2 g/t southwest of the extended target area.

These encouraging results have prompted NV Gold to plan further evaluation of the gold mineralization. In addition to follow-up work on these promising gold values, NV Gold intends to conduct an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey. This survey aims to identify larger erosion-protected targets to the east, potentially uncovering more areas of interest for gold exploration.

These findings highlight the ongoing exploration efforts by NV Gold in its pursuit of uncovering the full potential of the Triple T Gold Project. With the latest results, the company is positioning itself to make significant strides in understanding the mineralization and expanding its exploration targets in this promising region of Nevada.

