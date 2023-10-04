September Is National Preparedness Month: Readywise Provides Essentials To Ensure Your Family's Safety

September is National Preparedness Month , a crucial time to foon safeguarding families and communities against unexpected disasters and emergencies.

Recent devastating natural disasters worldwide, including the horrible wildfires in Maui, a deadly earthquake in Morocco, catastrophic flooding in Libya, and unprecedented hurricanes in the easternand California, have underscored the importance of preparedness. Failing to plan is planning to fail, and ReadyWise , the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food Supplies, is here to help households prepare with the essentials.

Why Preparedness Matters:

Natural disasters can strike anywhere, and no one is exempt from their potential impact. The first step to preparedness is learning about the disasters most likely to happen in your region and creating an emergency communication plan with your family. Then, you can build an emergency kit. ReadyWise recommends having at least a one-month food supply for each family member, as natural disasters often result in power outages. The restoration of these vital infrastructure elements can be a time-consuming process, ranging from days to potentially weeks or even months.

ReadyWise Offers National Preparedness Month Deals:

ReadyWise is dedicated to helping families become self-sufficient during emergencies, and this National Preparedness Month, they are offering special deals to make preparedness affordable for everyone. Here are some of the highlights:

Stay Informed and Prepared:

Remember that sheltering in place is a strategy to protect yourself during specific emergencies, such as pandemics or severe weather events. Always follow the guidance provided by local authorities and be prepared for an extended stay in your sheltered space if necessary. Stock up on long-term food storage, water and filtration, communication supplies, an emergency kit with a first-aid kit, flashlights, batteries, a multi-tool, and any necessary medications.

This National Preparedness Month, commit to protecting your family and yourself in the face of disaster. Visit to learn more about ReadyWise's essential products and special offers.

About ReadyWise:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, ReadyWise is a leading manufacturer of emergency food supplies dedicated to helping families become self-sufficient during times of crisis. With a wide range of products designed for long-term food storage, water purification, and emergency kits, ReadyWise is your trusted partner in preparedness.

Tim Lawlor

View source version on newsdirect