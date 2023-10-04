Sintana Energy's Reveals Exciting Updates On Offshore Exploration In Namibia's Orange Basin

Sintana Energy Inc President Robert Bose provided an exciting update on the company's activities during an interview with Steve Darling from Proactive.

Sintana Energy is a TSX Venture-listed company focused on exploration, particularly in Namibia's Orange Basin, known for recent offshore discoveries. Notably, their blocks are located above those of highly active operators, Shell and Total.

Shell has made multiple discoveries, including a significant 2.5 billion barrel find, while Total is investing significantly in Namibia.

Sintana anticipates drill stem test results from these operators in the coming weeks. The basin has already yielded impressive results, with nearly 11 billion barrels of original oil in place and over 9 TCF of gas.

Sintana Energy is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Hercules rig for their first wells, scheduled for late October, with drilling expected to begin in early November.

The company anticipates regular news updates in the next 12 months due to the promising developments in the Orange Basin. S

intana's strategic partnerships and proximity to industry leaders like Chevron and Woodside position the company well for future success in this high-potential region.

