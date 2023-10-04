TG Metals Set For Two Maiden Drilling Programmes At Lake Johnston

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
TG Metals Ltd CEO, Dave Selfe, discussed the company's foon exploration and development in Western Australia, particularly in nickel, lithium, and gold. Their flagship project, Lake Johnson, showed promising results in a recent maiden drilling program, yielding high-grade nickel, including an outstanding intercept of 3.23%. For nickel laterite, concentrations above 1% are considered excellent, with 3% being particularly rare. The next steps involve metallurgical test work and a second phase of drilling, aiming to establish a resource. The company maintains a prudent approach to finances, with over $3 million on hand from a successful IPO. Contrary to misconceptions, their top priorities are nickel sulphide and lithium, with nickel laterite seen as a potential leverage point in the future. The next six months hold the hope for significant hits in both nickel sulphide and lithium, solidifying the company's prospects. Contact Details
