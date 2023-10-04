TG Metals Set For Two Maiden Drilling Programmes At Lake Johnston

TG Metals Ltd CEO, Dave Selfe, discussed the company's foon exploration and development in Western Australia, particularly in nickel, lithium, and gold. Their flagship project, Lake Johnson, showed promising results in a recent maiden drilling program, yielding high-grade nickel, including an outstanding intercept of 3.23%. For nickel laterite, concentrations above 1% are considered excellent, with 3% being particularly rare. The next steps involve metallurgical test work and a second phase of drilling, aiming to establish a resource. The company maintains a prudent approach to finances, with over $3 million on hand from a successful IPO. Contrary to misconceptions, their top priorities are nickel sulphide and lithium, with nickel laterite seen as a potential leverage point in the future. The next six months hold the hope for significant hits in both nickel sulphide and lithium, solidifying the company's prospects.

