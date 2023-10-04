Unlocking Digital Success: How Mediavalet Drives 34% Revenue Growth In Digital Asset Management

MediaValet CEO Robert Chase joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil a significant rebranding effort, featuring a new logo and a fully redesigned website.

Chase shared the details of this relaunch and discussed the company's strong second-quarter financial performance. The rebrand includes a modernized logo, reflecting the company's evolution and growth, and a revamped website that showcases the MV DAM platform's capabilities and highlights why MediaValet was ranked as the number 1 Enterprise DAM platform by G2 Crowd.

Regarding the company's financial results, MediaValet reported robust 2Q growth, with revenue reaching $4 million, representing a 30% increase from 2Q 2022 and a 5% sequential increase from 1Q 2023. Chase attributed this growth to both new customer acquisitions and the favorable exchange rate, as the strength of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar played a role.

Importantly, gross margins remained strong at 81%. Chase explained that this margin percentage was influenced by factors such as higher support personnel costs, a greater proportion of professional services revenue, and the timing of customer adoption ahead of revenue expansion.

Overall, the rebranding and positive financial performance underscore MediaValet's commitment to providing cutting-edge DAM solutions and its continued growth in the digital asset management market.

