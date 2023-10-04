Wormhole Foundation Awards Core Contributor Grant To Xlabs To Accelerate Web3 Connectivity

In its pursuit to build a connective fabric for the Web3 ecosystem, the Wormhole Foundation has announced that xLabs has been awarded its first Core Contributor Grant. This step not only fortifies the collaboration between Wormhole Foundation and xLabs but promises a more decentralized and secure future for the Wormhole protocol..

The xLabs team has already made significant contributions to Wormhole, and by making this Grant official, Wormhole aims to capitalize on xLabs' specialized expertise and accelerate its developmental pace . xLabs is a strong team of engineers from locations, such as Argentina, where cryptocurrency is not merely a buzzword but an everyday phenomenon. Under the leadership of Gabriel Zimmermann, xLabs is unwavering in its mission to build and connect the decentralized web by developing core infrastructure, running validator nodes, and building smart contracts and web applications. With an extensive background in the Ethereum, Solana, and Algorand ecosystems, their team is positioned to make lasting contributions to Wormhole and the broader industry.

Going forward, xLabs will foon elevating relayer operations, enhancing the core infrastructure products, and refining the developer journey. Their previcontributions include the creation of WormholeScan, their work on the Portal Token Bridge interface, development contributions to Wormhole Connect, and the design and operation of numerrelayers, notably the CCTP Relayer. This CCTP relayer is pivotal in enabling users to seamlessly transfer native USDC from Circle across variplatforms like Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

"Web3 is bringing a decentralized web to the world, but to achieve this vision it needs a connective fabric to tie the varinetworks together," said Dan Reecer, EVP and Head of Operations at Wormhole Foundation. "We are excited to be working with industry-leading teams like xLabs to bring connectivity to Web3 with Wormhole's cross-chain messaging platform."

The Wormhole Foundation is already collaborating with several external organizations like xLabs and will be introducing these additional core contributors to the world over the coming months. If your organization aligns with our vision, we encourage you to reach out to join our collective of contributing teams. Connect withby dropping an email at dation.

xLabs is a collective of exceptional engineers hailing from regions where the transformative power of cryptocurrency is not just a concept, but a daily reality. We are a community of crypto natives, living and breathing the very solutions that this technology offers, and our mission is to empower builders to craft inspiring experiences that facilitate access to a universal, open, and sovereign financial system. If you want to help build the future with us, consider applying for any of our open roles , or followon Twitter or GitHub .

The Wormhole Foundation is the steward of Wormhole - the world's first generalized messaging protocol. Our mission is to empower passionate people in the research and development of blockchain interoperability technologies. Through grants, research, and ecosystem programs, we seek to enable teams to build secure, open-source, and decentralized products within the Wormhole ecosystem. If you're interested in helping achieve our mission, followon Twitter or contactat dation.

Learn more about Wormhole at .

Wormhole Foundation

Wahaj Khan, Ditto PR

View source version on newsdirect