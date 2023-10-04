Meet The Fintech Startup Bridging The Gap Between Traditional Banks And Small Businesses

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Flow Announces the Launch of Their Small Business Lending Startup

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / (Flow) announces the launch of their business funding service. Flow has reimagined small business lending and offers multiple options to get your business the capital it needs. Their focus is on two main options, the Flow Line of Credit and Flow Term Loans. All you need to get started is a business that has been in operation for at least six months, has a minimum FICO score of 580, and a business bank account. Flow offers same day funding, often in as little as four hours, competitive interest rates, and a price match guarantee.

The Flow Line of Credit is a revolving line of credit for your business in amounts from $25,000 up to $5 million. Payment terms are flexible, with a choice of 12, 18, or 24 months to pay. They also offer weekly or monthly payment options depending on your needs. Your business can use these funds to cover payroll, hire more employees, purchase inventory, repair business-critical equipment, finance a marketing campaign, bridging a seasonal cash flow gap, and much more.

The Flow Term Loan offers businesses access to a lump sum from $25,000 up to $5 million. Their lending process is simple, fast, and efficient with minimal paperwork. Often, you get your funds in as little as four hours on the day your loan is approved, compared to the 6-8 week process with traditional business lenders. Use a term loan when you need a large infusion of capital all at once.

Flow CEO William Schaffer is excited about the alternative to traditional business lenders that his company now offers, "Flow's loans and lines of credit are going to be the most disruptive products, particularly because traditional banks have pulled back from those types of products. We feel there is a huge disconnect between demand for capital and the availability, so we're funding deals in as little as four hours leveraging automated underwriting systems that require minimal documentation."

ABOUT FLOW

Flow was founded in 2023 after institutional banks began to pull back from the small and medium-sized business lending market. They understand that access to working capital is essential to succeed in today's competitive marketplace. That's why they offer a personalized approach to working capital solutions. They will take the time to understand your business and your specific needs for working capital, develop a customized plan that meets your specific needs and goals, and provide transparent and efficient service. Flow will keep you informed throughout the process and make sure that your funding is processed quickly and efficiently. They really go the extra mile and are committed to providing you with the best possible service. Apply now start the process of getting your business the funding it needs to fulfill your vision.