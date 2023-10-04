Non-Woven Adhesives Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 7.3 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By the end of 2033, the global non-woven adhesives market is anticipated to be worth USD 7.3 billion, according to data from Fact, a supplier of market research and competitive information. Through 2033, the market is expected to grow at an excellent CAGR of 9.6%.

Synthetic fibers made from non-woven adhesives are manufactured by extrusion techniques, which entail melting thermoplastic polymers into a molten state. Following this procedure, they are put under intense pressure and driven through a die. These procedures may lead to the molecular bonding of polymer molecules. The market for non-woven adhesives is expected to grow quickly in the upcoming years due to a number of factors, including high cohesive strength, softness, the convenience of application, low odor, high elasticity, heat resistance, and superior processability. They are more environmentally friendly and function better than conventional adhesives.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global non-woven adhesives market is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.6% through 2033.

Sales of non-woven adhesives in Canada are predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The market for non-woven adhesives is valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023.

The market in Germany is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%. The global market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.3 billion by the end of 2033.

Non-woven adhesives are utilised in a wide range of industries, including construction, packaging, automotive, electronics, and medicine. Additionally, the expanding use of various disposable hygiene products is credited with creating potential opportunities in the global market. Their sales development is also being fueled by a noticeable demand for adhesive solutions in the automobile industry.

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers of non-woven adhesives are incorporating various strategies, including novel product launches and many more.

For instance,



H.B. Fuller in December 2020, announced its readily available adhesives grades that come with hot melt advanced technology. They are commonly used for medication packaging and the extreme cold storage of vaccines. Arkema, in September 2020, announced the establishment of industrial adhesives plant in Japan. These new capabilities will help Bostik to serve well to Japanese customers in constantly growing markets of hygiene, diapers, packaging, transportation, labeling, and electronics. Bostik is a segment of Arkema that is continuously working for the development of the industrial adhesives business.

Competitive Landscape

Producers of non-woven adhesives are focusing on the adoption of strategies, such as new developments to maintain product standards while sticking to safety regulations.

For instance :

Arkema is a company that deals in specialty chemicals and advanced materials with headquarters in Colombes (France). The company has acquired Ashland Performance Adhesives and its well-known brands and key technologies. The latter is a prominent player in various pressure-sensitive adhesives, especially signage, protection, and decorative films for buildings and automobiles.

Key Companies Profiled



Adtek Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Bostik

Cattie Adhesives Solutions

Eastman Chemical

Lohmann-koester GmbH Co.

Michelman

PAM Fastening Technology Sika Ireland

Segmentation of Non-woven Adhesives Industry Research



By Type :



Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)



Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

By Technology :



Hot-melt

Others

By Application :



Baby Care



Feminine Hygiene



Adult Incontinence



Medical

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global non-woven adhesives market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (styrenic block copolymers (SBC), amorphous poly alpha olefin (APAO), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)), technology (hot-melt, others), and application (baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

