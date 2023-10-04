Anticoagulants Market Is Estimated To Register A CAGR Of Nearly 8% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Anticoagulant sales are predicted to exceed US$ 30 billion by the end of 2021, according to Fact. MR. According to the report, demand will continue to grow, with a value of US$ 65 billion by the end of the 2021-2031 evaluation period.

Internet sales channels are increasingly being used by players to expand their reach while needing less financial investment. On the demand side, the increased incidence of heart attacks as a result of patients' bad lifestyle choices is predicted to boost patient pool in the anticoagulants market throughout the forecast period.

Due to financial help provided by central governments to remodel healthcare facilities and improve service quality, demand for anticoagulants has surged dramatically in emerging countries.

Recognizing the anticoagulants market's great growth potential, leading companies are employing research and development operations to boost the number of pipeline drugs. During the projected period, the global anticoagulants market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.04%.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, nearly 3 million new cases of atrial fibrillation were diagnosed worldwide in 2017. The anticipated incidence rate in 2017 (403/million inhabitants) was 31% higher than the similar incidence rate in 1997. Atrial fibrillation affects 37,574 million people worldwide, and the number has increased by 33% in the last two decades.

The largest burden is found in countries with a high socio-demographic index; nevertheless, countries with a moderate socio-demographic index have seen the most recent growth. According to projections, the global cases of atrial fibrillation would increase by more than 60% by 2050. As a result, all of these factors will contribute to market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:



Until 2031, the global market for anticoagulants is expected to grow by more than double.

In 2020, oral anticoagulants accounted for roughly 54% of revenue by route of administration.

Factor-X inhibitors (NOAC/DOAC) anticoagulants accounted for over 50% of global demand in 2019

Hospitals continue to be the key anticoagulant disbursers, accounting for 49.5% of total sales. The United States is an attractive market, with a CAGR of 7.5 percent until 2031.

In East Asia, Japan is expected to account for more than two out of every five anticoagulant sales. Through 2031, China is predicted to expand at the fastest rate, with an annual growth rate of 8%.

Growth Drivers:



Development of online pharmacies to drive the sales of anticoagulant medications.

Financial assistance given by central governments to renovate healthcare facilities and improve service quality to propel the market demand. Prominent players are utilizing R&D operations to increase the number of pipeline medicines thus driving the anticoagulants market growth.

Key Restraints



Side effects caused by NOACs may stunt growth in anticoagulants market. Lack of low-cost alternatives in emerging economies may impede growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With multiple top players, the anticoagulants market is competitive and fragmented. Anticoagulant market players are stepping forward to share the financial burden of individuals through patient-assistance programs as a tactic to boost anticoagulant exposure.

For instance, The Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation gives financial support to patients so that they can obtain drugs. However, the program only helps US citizens who are not insured by a privately or publicly traded company.

The PRADAXA savings card, which is provided by Boehringer Ingelheim, allows patients to purchase drugs at a discounted cost. Throughout the forecast period, an increase in the number of producers using financial techniques is expected to raise the drug consumption.

Top Manufacturers of Anticoagulants are:



Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Sanofi SA Johnson & Johnson

More Valuable Insights on Anticoagulants Market

Fact provides an unbiased analysis of the anticoagulants market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global anticoagulant market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:



Drug Class



Factor X Inhibitor (NOAC/DOAC) Anticoagulants



Heparin Anticoagulants



Direct Thrombin Inhibitor Anticoagulants

Vitamin K Antagonist Anticoagulants

Indication



Anticoagulants for Deep Vein Thrombosis



Anticoagulants for Pulmonary Embolism



Anticoagulants for Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

Anticoagulants for Other Indications

Route of Administration



Oral Anticoagulants

Injectable Anticoagulants

Distribution Channel



Anticoagulants Sales via Hospital Pharmacies



Anticoagulants Sales via Retail Pharmacies Anticoagulants Sales via Online Pharmacies

Key Questions Covered in the Anticoagulant Market Report



The report offers insight into anticoagulants market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for anticoagulants market between 2021 and 2031

Anticoagulants market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry Anticoagulants market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

