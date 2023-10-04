Market For Carbonated Beverages In 2023: Sustainable Growth Is Important X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for carbonated drinks is divided into segments based on product, flavor, distribution method, and geographic location. The global market for carbonated beverages is divided into soft drinks, sports drinks, and energy drinks based on the product. The global market for carbonated beverages is divided into three categories depending on flavor: cola, fruit-based, and others. The global market for carbonated beverages is divided into segments based on distribution channels, including specialty shops, convenience stores, online retailers, and other distribution channels.- 2023–2032 industry forecast

Major Market Players:

PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Parle Agro, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Britvic PLC, Refresco Group, Danone, Jones Soda Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and National Beverage Corp.

Market Segmentation

Global Carbonated Beverages Market: Product analysis













Soft Drinks





Carbonated Water





Sports & Energy Drinks Others

Global Carbonated Beverages Market: Application analysis













Hypermarkets & Supermarkets





Convenience Stores





Food Service Outlets





Transport Terminals Online Stores & D2C

