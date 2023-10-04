Real Madrid wins over Napoli with 3-2 victory in Champions League

(MENAFN) In a UEFA Champions League group match held in Italy, Real Madrid secured a 3-2 victory over Napoli, largely due to an unfortunate own goal by Napoli's goalkeeper, Alex Meret.



The opening goal was netted by Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard for Napoli in the 19th minute at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Brazilian standout Vinicius Junior leveled the score for Real Madrid in the 27th minute.



Real Madrid took a 2-1 lead when English talent Jude Bellingham found the net in the 34th minute. Napoli's Polish midfielder, Piotr Zielinski, equalized the match in the 54th minute with a goal from the penalty spot.



Real Madrid patiently awaited the winning goal for at least 20 minutes. It was Napoli's goalkeeper, Meret, who inadvertently scored an own goal. A powerful long-range strike from Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde was deflected by Meret into his own net.



This victory places the Spanish team at the top of Group C with six points after two matches. Napoli occupies the second spot with three points, followed closely by Braga in third place with the same number of points.

