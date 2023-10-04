Canada creates history as it elects first Black Speaker of House of Commons

(MENAFN) Canada made history on Tuesday with the election of its first Black Speaker of the House of Commons. Greg Fergus, a member of the Liberal Party, is set to succeed Anthony Rota, who resigned the previous week following a controversial incident.



Rota had invited a former Second World War veteran, who had connections to the Nazis, to attend a parliamentary session during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address.



Rota claimed he was unaware of the individual's Nazi ties, and this misstep became a major international embarrassment for Canada.



Among seven lawmakers vying for the Speaker's role, Greg Fergus emerged as the choice. The Speaker's primary responsibility is to maintain decorum among MPs, guide the legislative agenda, and preside over debates.



The House of Commons often witnesses heated exchanges and constant heckling among lawmakers, turning the chamber into a contentious arena. Greg Fergus has expressed his commitment to restoring order and fostering respect within the House.



"Respect and decorum — I'm going to be working hard on this and I need all your help to make this happen," Fergus stated from the speaker's chair in a speech to politicians following being elected by secret ballot.

