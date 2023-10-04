(MENAFN- Learnbonds) According to BitcoinCasinos.com’s analysis, early-stage VC deals account for 73% of the total.

The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments, “The crypto VC market is still alive, and while the deal count is promising, it is important to note that the value of the investment placed is dwindling. As of Q2’23 the total crypto investments amounted to $2.3 billion, the lowest since 2020 signaling the need for the crypto industry to look for more potential investors.”

Despite the overall crypto investments plummeting, the Crypto VC market is still thriving, with the number of deals rising.

As of Q2’23, the deal count stands at 456 deals, a slight rise from quarter one’s 439. The slight increase in Serie A deals from 174 to 154 majorly contributed to the rise in deal count. The full story and statistics can be found here: Early-Stage Crypto VC Deals Account For 73% As Investors Flock To Promising Projects



