Barracuda to Showcase Cloud Application Security and SASE Solutions at GITEX 2023

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, is once again set to participate at GITEX Global, where it will focus on demonstrating to regional businesses how they can protect their cloud applications and enable seamless access to users, irrespective of location and device. At its stand (C50 in Hall 24) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the vendor will showcase the latest advancements to its Cloud Application Protection and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions.



IDC forecasts that digital transformation spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) will top $48.8 billion this year. "To deliver the differentiated digital experiences that employees and customers demand, organisations are increasingly turning to the cloud. The rapid time to market, incredible scalability, and cost effectiveness that cloud applications afford these businesses make them a foundational element of this ongoing transformation in the region," said Toni El Inati - RVP Sales, META & CEE, Barracuda Networks. “At Barracuda, we are here to empower our customers to innovate at pace, and embrace modern computing paradigms with the confidence in the security of their applications and data. This is what we intend to highlight to visitors to our GITEX stand.”



Barracuda has regularly participated at GITEX for over a decade. As with previous editions of the trade show, the company will host live solution demos at its stand. This year, these include:

• Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Barracuda’s cloud-first SASE platform enables businesses to control access to data from any device, anytime, anywhere, and allows security inspection and policy enforcement in the cloud, at the branch, or on the device. Barracuda SecureEdge delivers enterprise-grade security including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Firewall-as-a-Service, web security, and fully integrated office connectivity with Secure SD-WAN.

• Cloud to Cloud Backup: This platform delivers a fast search and restore experience for Office 365 data, including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive. The solution offers complete, granular protection of an organisation's data with point-in-time retrieval, and both scheduled and on-demand backup. In addition, data is deduplicated and compressed to maximize storage efficiency and minimise the backup window.

• Web Application Firewall-as-a-Service: Deployed in minutes, Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service is a full-featured, cloud-delivered application security service that ensures complete protection of all apps. This service includes a containerised deployment mode so organisations can deploy the same protections between their microservices and thus protect them from intra-app attacks.



In addition to customers engagements at the stand, through its participation at GITEX, Barracuda intends to strengthen its ties with existing channel partners, while potentially identifying new channel partners to support its ongoing expansion across the region. “At Barracuda, we highly value in-person interactions and will have our regional team present in full strength. We encourage channel organisations to visit our stand and gain an understanding of how through our comprehensive product portfolio and dedicated local support, we can empower them to build a profitable, and sustainable practice with Barracuda. I have no doubt that the power and simplicity of our solutions will enable them to not only achieve this outcome, but do so in a highly rapid and cost-effective manner,” said El Inati.



