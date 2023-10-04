UV-C LED Market Size Forecasted To Grow At 36.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 8.1 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UV-C LED Market 2023 - 2032

The market owing to its surge in adoption across water purification applications and rise in integration of the technology across consumer electronics industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"UV-C LED Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The uv-c led market was valued at $381.22 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 36.6% from 2023 to 2032.

A UV-C LED is a type of light-emitting diode that produces UV light with a wavelength of 100–280 nm. Comparing UVC LEDs to conventional sterilizing and disinfection techniques, there are many advantages. It has no dangerous materials, may be briefly turned on or off without a cycling restriction, uses less heat, extracts heat in a specific direction, and is more durable. By disrupting DNA, this radiation can eradicate a wide range of viruses, bacteria, molds, and other organisms. When chlorine disinfection fails, UV-C LEDs are effective against germs that are resistant to it. Additionally, using UV-C LEDs prevents the development of bacteria resistant to ultraviolet disinfection.

This innovative technology offers special benefits such reduced mercury content, small construction, and simple usage cycles, allowing improvements over existing systems as well as opening possibilities for new applications. A rapid and consistent decline in price as well as a considerable improvement in performance (power and efficiency), which enables UV-C LED to establish itself in the field of UV-C radiation disinfection, are some additional reasons boosting the UV-C LED market size.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of UV-C LED Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, UV-C LED Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the UV-C LED industry include:

· ams OSRAM

· Crystal IS, Inc

· Convergever Inc., Ltd

· DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd

· Harvatek Corporation

· Heraeus Holding GmbH

· High Power Lighting Corporation

· IBT Group

· International Light Technologies, Inc

· IRTronix, Inc

· Nichia Corporation

· Nikkiso Co, Ltd

· Nitride Semiconductor Co, Ltd

· NKFG Corporation

· Photon Wave Co., Ltd and Many More

By penetrating microscopic creatures' cells and disrupting the structure of DNA pieces, UV-C LEDs render microscopic organisms inactive. Microorganisms go extinct and lose their ability to regenerate. The germicidal properties of UV-C LEDs treat microorganisms that develop resistance to chemical disinfectants because they cannot produce UV radiation sensitivity. UVC LEDs offer a fresh approach to spectroscopic applications in instrumentation and life science analysis. When compared to alternative disinfection methods that employ chemicals or heat, UV-C sterilization has advantages and can be used in a variety of situations. T. The UV-C LED market share is expanding because of the fact that these lights are very good at disinfection.

Additionally, the market expansion is anticipated to be accelerated by the increase in acceptance for water purifying programs launched by international public and private organizations. Additionally, UV-C LED technology is increasingly becoming commercially viable for a variety of sectors, opening lucrative potential for the expansion of the UV-C LED industry. In light of these elements, it is projected that the UV-C LED market will expand rapidly in the coming years.

