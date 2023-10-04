LEUK Announces Co-Operation With Connectivitree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leuk and ConnectiviTree Announce Co-Operation Agreement

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leuk-Stadt, Switzerland, and Ruggell, Liechtenstein – Signalhorn AG (LEUK Teleport & Data Centre AG, known previously as Signalhorn) ("LEUK") and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG ("ConnectiviTree") today announced the signing of a Co-operation Agreement. As part of this agreement, ConnectiviTree will support LEUK in generating revenue through access to the ConnectiviTree pan-European network and the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance. This enables LEUK to offer high-speed optical transmission services globally to its service provider partners and its large enterprise customers. In return, members of the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance benefit from receiving access to LEUK.LEUK provides Data Centre and Satellite Services, all powered by green energy from their secure, highly connected, central Swiss location. Their Data Centre Services are low-cost, green, data centre services for Colocation and high power computing. Their Satellite Services are leading LEO, MEO and GEO solutions. Trusted by governments, enterprises and maritime operators worldwide.“We are pleased that ConnectiviTree selected LEUK to help with building its unique business approach and are excited to join its innovative Global Alliance partner network. Their pan-European product offering, and network will expand our premium services to customers around the world, including routes, options and features not currently available,” said John Harris, CEO of LEUK Teleport & Data Centre AG.“We are excited to have LEUK joining our ConnectiviTree Global Alliance as the first Data Centre and Satellite Service Provider. LEUK's and ConnectiviTree's offering are fully complementary and together they are building a powerful symbiosis to enrich the global wholesale market.”, said ConnectiviTree Co-Founder & CCO, Eugen Gebhard.About LEUK Teleport & Data CentreHome to Europe's leading green Teleport and Data Centre facilities, LEUK of Switzerland has over 50 years' experience providing governments, companies and institutions with highly resilient communication and data services. With an experienced staff and management team, LEUK is committed to providing innovative solutions that offer customers a competitive advantage.About ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. The ConnectiviTree proprietary network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond.

