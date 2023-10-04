Increased professionalisation of family officers is 'significant transformation - Ocorian

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Increased professionalisation at family offices marks a “significant transformation” in the sector with executives increasingly empowered to manage family assets in a move away from being managed by external managers, Ocorian, the specialist global provider of services to high-net-worth individuals and family offices says.



Ocorian, which works with more than 60 family offices around the world, believes the growing influence of younger generations in running family offices will continue to drive thistrend as they are increasingly demanding more sophisticated investment strategies and greater transparency.



In addition, Ocorian reveals that 95% take a keen interest in investing in private companies that their families either represent or have a background in,according to a proprietary study*,surveying family office professionalscollectively responsible for more than $62.45 billion assets under management.



Traditionally wealthy families entrusted investment managers to manage their assets but falling returns driven by the financial crisis in 2008 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the switch to alternative approaches and directly employing professionals.



The move to increased professionalisation has gathered momentum due to growing complexity in managing assets from the growth of alternative asset classes such as private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and real assets as well as a rise in regulatory requirements as they look to global assets.



Family offices have reacted by recruiting professionals with a wide range of skills including investment analysts, financial planners, legal experts, and technologists. Family offices have also embraced advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance their investment decision-making processes.



Lynda O’Mahoney, Global Head of Business Development – Private Clientat Ocorian said: “Family offices, once primarily perceived as entities that manage the wealth of affluent families, have undergone a significant transformation in recent years.

“The trend towards the professionalisation of family offices is likely to continue. As younger generations take over the reins, they are likely to demand even more sophisticated investment strategies and greater transparency. Family offices will need to adapt to changing family dynamics, evolving investment trends, the need for greater governance and emerging technologies to remain relevant and effective.”



Ocorian has published a report from an international study with more than 130 family office professionals responsible for around $62.425 billion assets under management. It looks at the role of third-party providers now and in the future, as well as the factors that are likely to contribute to the evolution of the family office ecosystem.



