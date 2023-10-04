Azerbaijan condemns Catherine Colonna's comments on Baku

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Azerbaijan condemned French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's comments on Baku in her trip to Armenia.



"Repetition by (Catherine Colonna) of fake ‘blockade’ and ‘forced displacement’ narratives in her meetings in Armenia doesn’t serve peace," Aykhan Hajizada, representative for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in a post on X.



“Her statements on ‘France always standing by Armenia’s side’ finally removed all masks off French claims to being an honest broker & neutral mediator,” Hajizada continued.



Colonna accused Azerbaijan for the latest advances in Karabakh in her interactions in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.



With Turkey's assistance, Azerbaijan freed a number of Karabakh towns, villages, as well as communities from illegitimate Armenian occupation in the fall of 2020 after 44 days of fighting. A cease-fire mediated by Russia brought the conflict to a conclusion.



After Armenian forces in Karabakh started acting provocatively, Azerbaijan later said that it had started "counter-terrorism" operations to protect the trilateral peace agreement. A cease-fire was established after 24 hours, with Azerbaijan being seen as the winner.

