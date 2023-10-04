Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market To Grow At Over 7% CAGR By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Due to significant spending on diagnostic tests, the U.S. is leading the world in cervical dysplasia diagnosis. With an increase in cervical cancer cases reported each year, Germany presently holds the top spot in Europe's market for cervical dysplasia diagnoses.

In 2021, the market for cervical dysplasia diagnostics experienced favourable year-over-year growth. According to Fact, between 2021 and 2031, the cervical dysplasia diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Increased demand for diagnostic tools and testing will keep the industry expanding.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over 93% of American women have had Pap Smear test at least once in their lives. These statistics is indicative of the lucrative opportunities for the market's growth in the U.S., and eventually North America.

It was also found by the American Cancer Society® that cervical cancer is most commonly diagnosed in women aged between 35 and 44 years, with the average age of diagnosis being 40 years. However, this cancer rarely occurs in women who get themselves regularly checked. The rising awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of getting regularly tested will therefore bode well for the market.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Journal of Medical Research, in 2018 the rate of cervical cancer screening in rural India is comparatively low, despite the fact that prevalence of cervical disorders such as cervical carcinoma and dysplasia was more than 15% in these areas. The prevalence of unmet medical needs will fuel demand for cervical dysplasia diagnostics in the coming years.

“Around 106,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and approximately 48,000 dies from the disease. Hence an increasing number of women between the ages of 35 and 44 years have started to take preventive measures. Increase in requirement for various diagnostic tests has been bolstering growth of market,” said a Fact MR analyst.

Key takeaways:



Cervical cancer is the second-most common type of cancer amongst women in India. This, in turn, is catering to the growth of market players in the country. As per China HPV Information Centre, China has a population of 557.32 million women aged 15 years and older, who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. This makes China a highly lucrative market.

Growth drivers:



Growing focus on regular diagnostic tests is spurring market growth in the country.

Expansion of hospitals, diagnostic clinics, and other healthcare centers is fuelling the demand for cervical dysplasia diagnostic devices.

Rise in expenditure on research and development activities is propelling sales of cervical dysplasia diagnostic devices. Rise in the rate of cervical cancers and increase in requirement for diagnostic devices from hospitals are spurring growth.

Key restraints:



Lack of awareness regarding the related symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease will hinder market growth. Unfavorable reimbursement scenario in developing countries will pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on diversifying their products in order to remain dominant in the market. For instance,



Hologic Inc. introduced its new range of NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation, Aquilex® Fluid Management System. QIAGEN GmbH has extended its offering of cervical cancer screening with the launch of the QIAscreen HPV PCR Test in Europe in November 2018. Through this, the company aimed at increasing its sales footprint.

Some of the key players involved in cervical dysplasia diagnostics are-Becton Dickinson & Company,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Hologic Inc.,QIAGEN GmbH,Quest Diagnostics Inc.,Cooper Surgical,Micromedic Technologies Ltd., and Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG.

More Insights on the Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market

Fact offers unbiased analysis of the Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product (Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices), on the basis of end users (hospitals, diagnostic centers, private gynecology offices, ambulatory surgical centers, research and academic Institutes) on the basis of region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

