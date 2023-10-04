Hydroxychloroquine Market Expects To Grow At A 4% CAGR Globally By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus patients is rising, and hydroxychloroquine medicine demand has been rising in the US in recent years. In 2019, the country had 30% of the world's cases of systemic lupus erythematosus, which prompted the use of HCQ.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The hydroxychloroquine market will witness soaring growth in 2021, with revenues poised to reach US$ 3.6 Bn, expected to register a CAGR of nearly 4%, according to a new forecast by Fact. MR. Sales are being primarily driven by an unceasing quest to reduce the burden of such infectious and chronic ailments as lupus and malaria.

India is one of the largest producers of hydroxychloroquine. The potential of this drug in treating COVID-19 forced India to impose a ban on the export of the drug, which led to tension in U.S.–India diplomatic relations. At present, around 80 nations across the globe are dependent on the medication on India.

Competitive Landscape Covered in Hydroxychloroquine Market

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.



In April 2021, Apotex, Canada's largest pharmaceutical company, received a contract from the Government of Canada to supply the Critical Drug Reserve of Dexamethasone tablets in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, Novartis announced its plans to donate 130 million doses of generic hydroxychloroquine, a drug that may be used in COVID-19. As part of its commitment, Novartis established a US$ 20 million fund to support impacted communities, collaborative drug discovery efforts, and support for clinical trials for its existing medicines.

Hydroxychloroquine has been used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients since the initial stage during the wake of the pandemic. The demand for the drug has multiplied tenfold, however, the drug has been in controversy for its efficacy in treatment.

Key Market Segments

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy Specialty Drug Store

BY PRODUCT TYPE



Tablet Active pharmaceutical ingredients

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Global hydroxychloroquine market generated a value opportunity worth US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020

By drug type, antimalarials to expand the fastest, registering a CAGR of 5% by 2031

Lupus suppressant hydroxychloroquine to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%

Hydroxychloroquine for anti-rheumatic purposes to capture nearly 50% of demand

U.S accounted for over 33% sales of hydroxychloroquine tablets as of 2019, capturing a higher share by 2031 India to be the leading market for hydroxychloroquine, accounting for 3 out of 5 sales

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hydroxychloroquine market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the hydroxychloroquine market on the basis of drug type (anti-malarial drug, anti-rheumatic drug, lupus suppressant drug, anti-COVID 19 drug and others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Benefits For Stakeholders



The report provides an in-depth analysis and hydroxychloroquine market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations.

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the hydroxychloroquine market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period.

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the hydroxychloroquine industry for strategy building.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the hydroxychloroquine market growth is provided.

The qualitative data about the hydroxychloroquine market trends, dynamics, and developments is provided in the report.

The hydroxychloroquine market size is provided in terms of revenue. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the segments and regions exhibiting favorable market share.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, hydroxychloroquine sales experienced an incline of 3% in value CAGR terms. Supply of these drugs skyrocketed amidst the initial months of COVID-19, as clinical studies established a certain degree of effectiveness amongst patients. For instance, the U.S was supplied with 50 million tablets by India in an attempt to tame the spread of COVID-19. Eventually, trials were suspended as minimal impacts were observed.

Future demand is expected to be bolstered by the global initiative to reduce the burden of malaria across both developing and developed nations. As of 2019, the W.H.O estimated that total funding for malaria elimination and control reached US$ 3 Bn, which provided stimulus to hydroxychloroquine production. That same year, 229 million active cases of malaria were detected, prompting countries to speed up eradication campaigns.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: