By 2032, The Carbon Fiber Tape Market Will Generate More Than USD 21.77 Billion. X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global carbon fiber tape market size is projected to expand at ~ 6 % CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 23 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 15 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market revenue is projected to be influenced by the growing demand for luxury cars. For instance, BMW was the most popular luxury automobile brand globally with about 3 million vehicle sales. Volkswagen delivered approximately 2 million automobiles under the Audi brand in 2021. Further, the focus to make these vehicles lighter is growing. This is why the deployment of carbon fiber products in the manufacturing of luxury vehicles is on the rise.

It is anticipated that between 2023 and 2032, the size of the global market for carbon fiber tape will increase at a CAGR of 6%. The market is anticipated to generate USD 21.77 billion in revenue by the end of 2032, up from USD 14.96 billion in sales in the year 2022. According to projections, rising demand for luxury vehicles will have an impact on market revenue growth. With sales of roughly 3 million vehicles, BMW, for instance, was the most well-known premium automaker worldwide. About 2 million Audi-branded vehicles were supplied by Volkswagen in 2021. More and more attention is being paid to making these cars lightweight. This is the reason there is a growing use of carbon fiber goods in the production of high-end automobiles.

Get the PDF Sample Copy of this report:

Major Market Players:

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global carbon fiber tape market. Key players profiled in the report include: Evonik Industries, Cristex, Eurocarbon, PRF Composite Materials, SABIC, SGL Group, Teijin Limited, BASF SE, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Royal Tencate, Celanese Corporation, and Victrex.

Market Segmentation

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Product analysis













Dry Tapes Prepreg Tapes

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Application analysis













Aerospace & Defense





Automotive





Sports & Leisure Other Applications

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

Our Trending Reports:

About Us:

At iSay Research, we are your strategic partner in unlocking the power of data-driven decisions. We are a dedicated market research company that empowers businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. Our mission is to provide actionable insights that drive growth and innovation for our clients. We believe that informed decisions are the foundation of success in today's dynamic business landscape.

Contact Us:

iSay Research

166 Geary St. 15th Floor Suite #212,

San Francisco, California 94108

United States

Tel: +14156709191

Mail: