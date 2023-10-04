European shares drop over 1 percent on Tuesday’s session end

(MENAFN) European equities experienced a decline of more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with key indices posting losses. The STOXX Europe 600, which represents approximately 90 percent of the European market capitalization across 17 countries, dropped 4.89 points, marking a 1.1 percent decrease to close at 440.70.



In specific countries, Germany's DAX 30 reported a loss of 162 points, a decline of 1.06 percent, closing the day at 15,085. France's CAC 40 also dipped by 71 points, or 1.01 percent, ending at 6,997.



The most significant decline was witnessed in Spain's IBEX 35, which plummeted by 153 points, representing a 1.65 percent decrease, concluding the second trading day of the week at 9,165. Similarly, Italy's FTSE MIB registered a loss of 367 points, marking a 1.32 percent decrease to close at 27,482.



In contrast, the UK's FTSE 100 experienced a more moderate decline, with a 0.54 percent drop as it trimmed by 40 points to close at 7,470.

