Telekom Deutschland Selects Beyond Now To Accelerate Its B2B2X Digital Expansion

Beyond Now's SaaS-based Infonova Digital Business Platform will underpin Telekom Deutschland's new B2B2X Marketplace

BONN, GERMANY & DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Telekom Deutschland , the domestic operating subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has expanded its relationship with Beyond Now , a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, to support its quest to become a leading digital telco, putting the digital transformation of its German enterprise customers at the top of its agenda.In 2023, Deutsche Telekom launched a new digital unit aimed at Germany's enterprise market under Telekom Deutschland (TD) which is responsible for the group's domestic market operations. This will make digital services from Deutsche Telekom and partner companies more accessible to enterprise customers in Germany, and to the customers of those organizations (B2B2X), delivered through a B2B2X digital marketplace. Beyond Now's Infonova Digital Business Platform was selected to enable partners and customers to procure and exchange services such as voice, connectivity, 5G, data analytics, IoT and AI and more.The Infonova Digital Business Platform underpins the customer support and service portal for a central marketplace for customers in Germany, allowing them to orchestrate the sale, ordering and fulfilment of this B2B2X offering. Through its multi-tenancy capabilities, every partner or reseller will have their own tenant, so that they can not only sell the TD services catalogue to their customers, but also integrate their own products and services and manage them through Infonova Digital Business Platform.Telekom Deutschland will also benefit from the following platform capabilities:.Improved time to market with automated ordering, fulfilment and orchestration for B2B services..Managing the technical integration of purchase to provisioning, administration and services..Giving customers easy access to the products that best match their specific needs thanks to automated product selection/suggestion..Digitizing the complete Telekom Deutschland product portfolio..Simplifying integration with existing customer systems through standardized APIs..Supporting the hierarchies of complex customer organizational structures."In an effort to digitalize Telekom Deutschland's customer management processes, we launched Magenta B2B2x, a customizable, multi-tenant, cloud-based marketplace where any ICT products can be procured digitally via the platform. We selected Beyond Now's Infonova Digital Business Platform due to the alignment of our vision and the platform's capabilities. We look forward to being able to drive forward our B2B2X digital transformation goals, delivering on our promise to support our enterprise customers' ICT needs," said Jörg Pommerening, Senior Sales TC Services and Squad Lead MBC Magenta B2B2x at Deutsche Telekom Business Solutions GmbH.“At Beyond Now, we have been helping CSPs to harness technology and the partner ecosystem as an engine for growth and we're very excited to partner with Deutsche Telekom Group, supporting them as they realize their pioneering vision to become a digital leader. Putting their B2B customers at the heart of their business, they are building a B2B2X digital marketplace to generate network effect and accelerate digital adoption across the German market,” said Angus Ward, CEO, Beyond Now.-ends-About Beyond NowBeyond Now is a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider helping organizations harness technology and partner ecosystems as an engine for growth. Providing them with the best SaaS platforms, making it easier and faster for them, their partners and their customers, to seamlessly collaborate, innovate, create, sell, fulfil, monetize and manage technology solutions, at scale.Its portfolio includes Digital Business Platform, Digital Marketplace and BSS (Business Support System), delivered as SaaS (Software as a-service) and built on our award-winning Infonova software. The platforms are designed to help communications and technology providers (CSPs) experiment, monetize and orchestrate technology-based solutions, utilizing 5G, Cloud, Edge, AI and more; bringing them closer to their customers, helping them to drive higher efficiency and automation.Beyond Now serves customers across the globe, including include NTT, TELUS, BT, AWS, TELIA, AUDI, Deutsche Telekom, Tata Communications, Lyse and A1, spanning different industries from telecommunications, media and entertainment, to IT and technology, financial, and automotive. We actively promote industry collaboration through our strategic partnerships with companies like AWS, Google, Microsoft, Accenture, NTT DATA and more, ensuring optimum flexibility and versatility to meet our customers' changing needs.About Telekom DeutschlandTelekom Deutschland GmbH is the domestic operating subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom and provides services in the field of telecommunications and information technology industry. The Company offers broadband network, mobile telecommunications, and other telecom services to residential and commercial customers. Telekom Deutschland operates in Germany.About Deutsche TelekomDeutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 245 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines, and 21 million broadband lines. It provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 206,800 (Dec 31, 2022) employees throughout the world, it generated revenue of 114,4 billion Euros in the 2022 financial year.

