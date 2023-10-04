Sid Dorey Announces Release Of “Alien Party” On National Coming Out Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sid Dorey debuts "Alien Party" on Oct 11, highlighting queer joy and nonbinary narratives. A celebratory anthem resonating with many.

- Sid Dorey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville-based rising Indie-Pop artist Sid Dorey has announced the release of their anticipated debut single“Alien Party” on National Coming Out Day, October 11th, 2023.

A celebratory alternative anthem, the song has been gaining viral acclaim on social media for speaking to the nonbinary and trans experience in a way that centers queer joy.

“I wrote it about feeling weird about being queer and nonbinary in the south, and that feeling of people looking at you differently. It's also an anthem for anyone feeling like outcasts in any way.” - Sid Dorey

Raised in Florida, and currently residing in Nashville, Dorey's raw talent, disarming personality and brutally honest approach to storytelling has amassed them millions of organic views on social media.

After winning back to back songwriting contests in New York City sponsored by BMI and briidge music, Dorey signed their publishing deal with Arthouse Entertainment and has been performing and gearing up for the release of their new music since, notably recently sharing the stage with viral rap duo Flyana Boss in Los Angeles.

Dorey's platform is about celebrating queer people and sharing real experiences. Their strong background in musical theater also influenced their expressiveness and emotional vulnerability. Dorey writes“sad songs disguised as happy songs” that explore themes of navigating religious trauma, relationship and family trauma, and love.

As National Coming Out Day approaches, a slew of fans have begun to use“Alien Party” as the soundtrack to their own TikTok videos, as the song's presaves on Spotify amass. Dorey has set the foundation to become an artist to watch in the music industry, and an outspoken voice shifting the culture at large.

Hazel Rose

de Castellane Creative

+1 949-409-4700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok