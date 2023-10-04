World Bank modifies South Asia's growth prediction for 2023 to 5.8 percent from 5.6 percent

(MENAFN) The World Bank modified South Asia's financial increase prediction for this year to 5.8 percent, rising from an earlier forecast of 5.6 percent, more increased than any emerging region in the world.



"Global output growth continues to slow, but this has had only limited spillovers to South Asia, thus far," the institution declared in its South Asia Development Update statement. "Most countries are making solid progress, with the exception of a few countries recovering from recent balance-of-payments crises."



The World Bank, nevertheless, stated that inflation has stayed raised in South Asia even though it has been dropping in anywhere else in the globe.



"Food inflation in the region remains particularly high owing to both high global food inflation and local supply disruptions. As currencies have stabilized and some import controls have been relaxed, inflation is expected to trend down throughout the region," it noted.



According to the report, financial increase in Pakistan is predicted to be 1.7 percent, while India, which makes up the majority of the region's economy, would continue to see strong growth at 6.3 percent in the 2023–24 fiscal year.

