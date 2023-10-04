Global Accident Recorders Market Soars With 7.3% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Currently, the worldwide consumption of accident recorders is estimated at US$ 2.91 billion. The global accident recorders market is poised for substantial growth, with a robust projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, aiming to attain a market valuation of US$ 5.89 billion by the year 2032.

Tragically, nearly 1.3 million lives are prematurely lost every year due to traffic accidents, with an additional 20 to 50 million people sustaining non-fatal injuries, many of whom endure lasting disabilities. In this context, accident recorders play a critical role. They constitute approximately 8% of the global recorders market, serving as essential tools in addressing road safety challenges. Distracted driving remains a leading cause of road fatalities, prompting the implementation of safety and preventive measures in vehicles. These measures are essential in reducing accidents and saving lives on the road.

Market Dynamics:

The global accident recorders market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, driven by several key factors:

1. Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of accident recorders has led to higher adoption rates. Vehicle owners are proactively seeking ways to enhance their safety and protect their interests in the event of an accident.

2. Regulatory Requirements: Some countries and regions have started implementing regulations that mandate the installation of accident recorders in certain types of vehicles, such as commercial trucks and public transportation vehicles. These regulations are further propelling market growth.

3. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements have resulted in the development of more sophisticated accident recorders with improved camera quality, data storage capacity, and connectivity options. These features have expanded the market's appeal.

4. Insurance Premium Discounts: Many insurance companies offer discounts to policyholders who install accident recorders in their vehicles. This financial incentive encourages consumers to invest in these devices, ultimately driving market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The emergence of several local and regional companies has led to the highly fragmented and competitive nature of the global accident recorders market. Major players use a variety of marketing tactics, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Additionally, the top businesses use new product innovation as a strategic way to enhance their market position among consumers. Accident recording devices have become more popular as a result of these tactics.

In 2022, Dragonfly Technologies' acquisition by BlackBox Guard was announced. This acquisition will help the business expand its footprint in the area and improve its expertise in areas such as enterprise networking, automation & consulting, and cyber security.

Key Segments Covered in Accident Recorders Industry Research

By Product :



Single Channel Accident Recorders Dual Channel Accident Recorders

By Application :



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Accident Recorders Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

