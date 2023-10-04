Acid Reducers Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 40.3 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Acid Reducer Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Acid Reducer demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Acid Reducer market outlook across the globe.

The global acid reducer market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 23.1 billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 40.3 billion by the end of 2033.

AdvaCare

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Reddy's Laboratories

Glenmark Generics

Apotex Sandoz

Competitive Landscape

To introduce new innovative and dependable acid reducer products in the market, the key industry competitors are concentrating on enhancing their research and development operations. Moreover, it is anticipated that developing a variety of chewable pills in a range of flavors to increase patient adherence to the prescription will result in substantial income creation. In addition to this, the players are concentrating on inorganic growth tactics like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market.

In Nov 2021 , Sanofi relaunched an OTC medication named 'Zantac 360°', which is a popular heartburn medication with famotidine as an active ingredient.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of acid reducers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Acid Reducer Industry Research



By Type :



Histamine-2 Antagonists





Famotidine





Cimetidine





Nizatidine



Others



Proton Pump Inhibitors





Omeprazole





lansoprazole





Dexlansoprazole





Esomeprazole



Others



By Form :





Tablets





Liquid





Powder



Others



By Availability :





OTC Drugs



Rx Drugs



By Distribution Channel :





Online







Brand Websites





e-Commerce Platforms





Offline







Hospital Pharmacies





Retail Pharmacies





By Region:







North America







Latin America







Europe







East Asia







South Asia & ASEAN







Oceania MEA

