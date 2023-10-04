Naval Radar System Market Is Valued At US$ 12.5 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By 2033, the market for naval radar is predicted to reach $20 billion, up from $12.5 billion in 2023. Over the next ten years, the market for naval radars will increase globally at a 4.8% CAGR, predicts Fact. MR.

Naval fleet investment has increased as the strategic relevance of marine borders in global military and defence activities has expanded. In the upcoming years, it is also anticipated that increased shipping-based worldwide trade will increase demand for naval radar systems.

Sales of boats and luxury yachts have increased due to rising disposable income and a rise in the number of high net worth individuals worldwide, which is anticipated to drive up shipments of marine radar equipment throughout the course of the forecast period.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Market Drivers:

The naval radar market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and development. Here are some key drivers for the naval radar market:



Many navies worldwide are investing in the modernization and upgrade of their naval fleets to enhance their capabilities. Upgrading radar systems is a crucial part of this process, as it enables better situational awareness, target detection, and tracking capabilities.

The growing concerns related to maritime security, including piracy, smuggling, and territorial disputes, are driving the demand for advanced naval radar systems. These systems help naval forces in detecting and tracking potential threats, improving their response time and overall security.

Rapid advancements in radar technology, such as the development of phased array radar systems, solid-state radar technology, and the integration of advanced software algorithms, are driving the naval radar market. These advancements offer improved detection ranges, higher accuracy, better target discrimination, and enhanced electronic countermeasures capabilities.

The expansion of naval fleets in various countries, especially in emerging economies, is fuelling the demand for naval radar systems. The increased number of ships, submarines, and other naval vessels require advanced radar systems for effective surveillance, target identification, and threat avoidance. Geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts around the world are leading to increased defense spending by many countries. As part of their naval modernization efforts, these nations are investing in state-of-the-art radar systems to strengthen their maritime capabilities, leading to the growth of the naval radar market.

Market Restraints:



Limited defense budgets in many countries can restrict the procurement and modernization of naval radar systems. The high cost of advanced radar technologies, including research and development expenses, can make it difficult for some nations to invest in new radar systems or upgrade existing ones.

Export control policies and regulations imposed by governments can limit the international trade of radar systems. These restrictions can hinder the growth of the naval radar market by limiting the export opportunities for radar manufacturers and reducing the overall market reach. The development and integration of advanced radar technologies can face technological barriers and challenges. For example, overcoming issues related to radar clutter, signal interference, and weather conditions can be complex and require substantial research and development efforts.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Market Trends:



Naval radar systems are becoming more digitally connected, enabling data fusion with other sensors and systems. Integration with electronic warfare systems, sonar, and electro-optical sensors allows for comprehensive situational awareness and improved target identification.

Solid-state radar technology, which replaces traditional magnetron-based radar systems with solid-state components, is gaining prominence. Solid-state radar offers advantages such as improved reliability, faster scanning, better electronic counter-countermeasures, and reduced maintenance requirements.

Phased array radar technology continues to evolve and is being increasingly deployed in naval applications. Phased array radars offer rapid scanning capabilities, electronic beam steering, and improved target tracking performance. They enable quick target acquisition and tracking in complex scenarios, enhancing overall situational awareness. The use of software-defined radar (SDR) technology is growing in the naval radar market. SDR enables flexibility and adaptability, allowing radar systems to be reconfigured and upgraded through software updates rather than hardware modifications. This trend facilitates faster technology insertion and extends the lifespan of radar systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The Naval Radar Market is highly competitive, with several prominent players operating globally. These companies specialize in the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of naval radar systems for various naval vessels such as destroyers, frigates, aircraft carriers, submarines, and patrol boats. Key companies in the market are focusing on new product launches to gain a competitive edge over other players in the market landscape.

Prominent Key Players of Naval Radar Industry



Lockheed Martin Corporation

JRC (Alphatron Marine)

Garmin

Navico Group As

Transas Marine International AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Koden Electronics Co. Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

GEM Elettronica

Raytheon Company

Kongsberg Maritime AS Wärtsilä SAM Electronics Gmbh

More Key Players........

Key Segments of Naval Radar Industry Research



By Type :



Naval Surveillance Radar



Naval Fire Control Radar

Naval Navigation Radar

By Component :



Antennas



Transmitters



Receivers

Power Amplifiers

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions/Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Type modifications /Innovation

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Strategic Developments

4.2. Key regulations

4.3. Type USPs /Technology

4.4. List of Manufacturers and Providers

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP outlook

5.1.2. Increasing R&D Expenditure

5.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. New Type launches

5.2.2. Cost of Types

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continues....





Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: