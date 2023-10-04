Mobile Imaging Services Market Is Predicted To Be Valued At US$ 2.7 Billion Through 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Mobile Imaging Services Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Mobile Imaging Services demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Mobile Imaging Services market outlook across the globe.

The mobile imaging services market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.9% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The mobile imaging services market share is estimated to be worth more than US$ 2.7 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021.

The readability score of the Mobile Imaging Services market demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections.

The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.

This Mobile Imaging Services market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Mobile Imaging Services along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of Extended Mobile Imaging Services market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled



Cobalt Health

Digirad Corporation

FRONT RANGE MOBILE IMAGING

Alliance HealthCare Services TridentUSA Health Services

Competitive Landscape

Cobalt Health, Digirad Corporation, Front Range Mobile Imaging, Alliance Healthcare Services, Tridentusa Health Services are some major key players in the mobile imaging services market. It is expected from the legacy players to accelerate efforts to gain additional mobile imaging services market share through mergers, acquisitions, and alliances with the right injection of funds.

Both industry players and investors have been active in the investment activities that have provided impetus for software advancements, improving the mobile imaging services market statistics.

What are the Recent Developments in the Field of Mobile Imaging Services Market?



In July 2019, Atlantic Medical Imaging purchased the Center for Diagnostic Imaging, a New Jersey-based owner of two American College of Radiology-accredited imaging centers.

For example, in August 2018, Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. collaborated with Northeast Radiology , and the latter became a division of Alliance HealthCare.

TridentCare , a leading provider of portable diagnostic services, announced a new cooperation with American TelePhysicians in April 2022 to deliver mobile X-ray and ultrasound services across the United States.

InHealth was named a finalist in the HSJ Partnership Awards 2022 for the category of“Best Healthcare Provider Partnership with the National Health Service” in January 2022. Alliance HealthCare Services stated in May 2017 that it has signed a contract with Red Rocks Radiation and Oncology, LLC. Alliance HealthCare expects this relationship will assist them in providing the finest clinical quality and patient experience to the community, while also expanding their product offering.

Key segments



By Product Type :



X-Ray



CT



Ultrasound



MRI



Mammography



Nuclear Imaging

Others

By End User :



Hospitals & Private Clinics



Home Healthcare

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa Latin America

