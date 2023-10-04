Sepsis Diagnostics Market To Reach US$ 1,630 Million At A CAGR Of 8% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2021, the global sepsis diagnostics market reached a valuation of US$ 690 million. It is expected to experience substantial growth, increasing from US$ 755 million in 2022 to US$ 1,630 million by 2032, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% throughout the forecast period.

Significant regulatory bodies, with the US Food and Drug Administration leading the way, are actively expediting the approval processes for prominent sepsis diagnostics and treatment options. This proactive approach has led to a surge in product releases in recent times. The market for sepsis diagnostics is poised for growth, particularly in areas such as microbiology, molecular biology, and immunoassay-based diagnostics, which offer significant potential for expansion.

Key Takeaways:

North America expected to emerge as the largest region in the global sepsis diagnostics market throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, North America is projected to exceed US$ 200 million revenue. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, the rise in adoption of advanced products is driving the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, septic poisoning is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

2- Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Increasing mortality rate due to septic in APEJ is resulting in the immense opportunity for companies to introduce diagnostic tools and tests.

3- Assays & reagents are expected to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, assays & reagents are estimated to bring in more than US$ 300 million revenue.

4- Conventional diagnostics is expected to be the highly preferred method in sepsis diagnostics. Conventional diagnostics method is estimated to exceed US$ 400 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

5- Gram-positive bacterial sepsis is projected to witness the highest growth in the global sepsis diagnostics market. Gram-positive bacterial sepsis is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 100 million during 2017-2026.

Competitive landscape:

The global market for sepsis diagnostics is highly fragmented. The prominent companies rely on a variety of development tactics, such as broadening product portfolios, strategic mergers and acquisitions, expanding production capabilities, investing in R&D projects, and merging technical improvements into current equipment.



Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) announced the BACTECTM Platelet Quality Control Media in 2019, earning US FDA certification to identify tainted platelet units in microbiology laboratories, blood banks, and transfusion programmes. Through a culture-based technique, the technology enables doctors to identify possibly tainted platelet donations and help lower the risk of sepsis.

Similarly, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific released the B.R.A.H.M.S PCT direct point-of-care assay blood test, which enables for the rapid identification of bacterial infection and sepsis. The test is intended to provide procalcitonin (PCT) measurement to acute care settings in order to assist quick management and exact findings for therapeutic solutions. T2 Biosystems Inc. has got clearance for its T2SARS-CoV-2TM Panel, a molecular diagnostic test that identifies SARS-P1 CoV-2's variant, which was recently verified in the United States. This panel has a clinical sensitivity of 95% and a specificity rate of 100%, and it produces findings in less than two hours when performed on a fully automated T2Dx® device. As the COVID-19 virus causes sepsis and mortality, these panels remain therapeutically important.

Key Segments Covered in the Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Report:

By Product :



Blood Culture Media

Instruments SAssays & Reagents

By Method :



Conventional Automated

By Pathogen :



Gram-Negative Bacterial

Gram-Positive Bacterial

Fungal Other Pathogens-based

By Technology :



Microbiology-based

Molecular

Immunoassays-based Other Technology-based

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan Middle East & Africa

